Attorney returns to Delaware to open practice

Lucas Ruffing is returning to his Delaware roots to open a law practice in the downtown area on Jan. 21. Ruffing will be renting office space from another local attorney.Ruffing will continue with his primary focus on bankruptcy law, as well as criminal law, estate planning and wills, and consumer protection.For the past three years, Ruffing has ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.