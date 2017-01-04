13-year-old girl struck, seriously hurt in Delaware
Delaware Police responded just after 7 a.m. to Troy Road near Barrett Street where the driver of a Toyota sedan had stopped after colliding with the girl who was crossing Troy, said Capt. Adam Moore.
