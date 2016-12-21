Two-Year-Old Killed In Crash On State Route 37 In Delaware

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:30 A.M. on December 13, 2016, on State Route 37, near Mile Post 6, in Radnor Township, Delaware County. Susan Walker, age 55, of Delaware, Ohio, was operating a 2012 Dodge Durango eastbound on State Route 37. Mrs. Walker lost control of the vehicle and went off the north side of the road striking a tree then coming to rest in the ditch.

