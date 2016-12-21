Two-Year-Old Killed In Crash On State Route 37 In Delaware
The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:30 A.M. on December 13, 2016, on State Route 37, near Mile Post 6, in Radnor Township, Delaware County. Susan Walker, age 55, of Delaware, Ohio, was operating a 2012 Dodge Durango eastbound on State Route 37. Mrs. Walker lost control of the vehicle and went off the north side of the road striking a tree then coming to rest in the ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|8 hr
|White Rabbit
|14
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
|Union County Board of DD
|Dec 12
|Bob_Rob
|1
|Angela Bays (Mar '13)
|Dec 1
|Eddie
|5
|no new taxes for schools
|Dec 1
|Russ Martin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC