Two-Year-Old Killed In Crash On State...

Two-Year-Old Killed In Crash On State Route 37 In Delaware

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:30 A.M. on December 13, 2016, on State Route 37, near Mile Post 6, in Radnor Township, Delaware County. Susan Walker, age 55, of Delaware, Ohio, was operating a 2012 Dodge Durango eastbound on State Route 37. Mrs. Walker lost control of the vehicle and went off the north side of the road striking a tree then coming to rest in the ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... 8 hr White Rabbit 14
Delaware General Health District - Obesity Dec 19 tubby tobey 4
Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12) Dec 17 john glenn HATER 47
News Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10) Dec 14 Ace 29
Union County Board of DD Dec 12 Bob_Rob 1
Angela Bays (Mar '13) Dec 1 Eddie 5
no new taxes for schools Dec 1 Russ Martin 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC