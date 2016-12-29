Top five stories of the year

FORGING A PATH -- After decades of planning, workers in November completed the $30.4 million extension of Sawmill Parkway from Hyatts Road in Liberty Township to the city of Delaware's industrial park, ending near U.S. Route 42. City officials hope high-tech and industrial firms open up shop near the road's northern terminus in the coming years. NO TO INCOME TAX -- Delaware voters in November rejected a measure that would have raised the city's income-tax rate from 1.85 percent to 2 percent to fund roadwork and decrease traffic congestion.

