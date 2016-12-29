Top five stories of the year
FORGING A PATH -- After decades of planning, workers in November completed the $30.4 million extension of Sawmill Parkway from Hyatts Road in Liberty Township to the city of Delaware's industrial park, ending near U.S. Route 42. City officials hope high-tech and industrial firms open up shop near the road's northern terminus in the coming years. NO TO INCOME TAX -- Delaware voters in November rejected a measure that would have raised the city's income-tax rate from 1.85 percent to 2 percent to fund roadwork and decrease traffic congestion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Week Community News.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|19 hr
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
|Union County Board of DD
|Dec 12
|Bob_Rob
|1
|Angela Bays (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Eddie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC