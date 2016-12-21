Ohio colleges, universities: Protect ...

Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant students

There are 14 comments on the The Delaware Gazette story from Monday Dec 19, titled Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant students. In it, The Delaware Gazette reports that:

DELAWARE, Ohio - At least eleven Ohio colleges and universities are standing up for immigrant students who could see their statuses change after President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.Some advocates, lawyers and universities are concerned that Trump could cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has allowed ... (more)

They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#1 Monday Dec 19
These invaders need shipped back or executed as spies. They are parasites and need eliminated

Judged:

6

2

1

1 and 1 and 1 is 3

Reynoldsburg, OH

#2 Monday Dec 19
What is being done to protect American students from these immigrant students? Seems what is happening under Obama should be more important that what might happen under Donald.

Judged:

3

1

1

BizzyBee

“MERRY CHRISTMAS”

Since: Apr 10

12,893

HAPPY NEW YEAR

#3 Monday Dec 19
It's all about the money!
And yes, WHAT ARE THEY DOING TO PROTECT OUR OWN STUDENTS?

There are many profs under scrutiny and a website to prove it.
One is still under investigation at Kent for trying to recruit for Isis. He's also a madman in classes.
Geeze, what takes so long? It's been over a year so far.....
=~{
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#4 Monday Dec 19
BizzyBee wrote:
It's all about the money!
And yes, WHAT ARE THEY DOING TO PROTECT OUR OWN STUDENTS?

There are many profs under scrutiny and a website to prove it.
One is still under investigation at Kent for trying to recruit for Isis. He's also a madman in classes.
Geeze, what takes so long? It's been over a year so far.....
=~{
Tenure, and R.I.N.O.s that don't want that professor removed

Judged:

1

BizzyBee

“MERRY CHRISTMAS”

Since: Apr 10

12,893

HAPPY NEW YEAR

#5 Monday Dec 19
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

Tenure, and R.I.N.O.s that don't want that professor removed
He does have tenure.
However, I know a higher up at the school and The whole staff are beside themselves....afraid to bring charges probably because of his connection with Isis. It's like being stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Wish it would be over.....
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#6 Monday Dec 19
BizzyBee wrote:
<quoted text>

He does have tenure.
However, I know a higher up at the school and The whole staff are beside themselves....afraid to bring charges probably because of his connection with Isis. It's like being stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Wish it would be over.....
National Guard could drag him out,
Oliver Canterrberry

Columbus, OH

#7 Monday Dec 19
Muslims are like ticking time bombs ready to explode and kill at any time.

Judged:

1

Oliver Canterrberry

Columbus, OH

#8 Monday Dec 19
Send the Muslins back before our children are murdered in cold blood.
Duke for Mayor

Cleveland, OH

#9 Monday Dec 19
Oliver Canterrberry wrote:
Send the Muslins back before our children are murdered in cold blood.
To where?

Where do we send you "back" to for the indiscretions for your ancestors?

woof

Judged:

3

They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#12 Monday Dec 19
Oliver Canterrberry wrote:
Send the Muslins back before our children are murdered in cold blood.
Sending them back only delays the inevitable. If there are cockroaches destry them don't sweep them to some other place.

Judged:

3

Oliver Canterberry

Columbus, OH

#13 12 hrs ago
Duke for Mayor wrote:
<quoted text>

To where?

Where do we send you "back" to for the indiscretions for your ancestors?

woof
Africa and Arabia. My ancestors brought modern medicine, technology and Christianity to a backward nation that has elevated the world. Islam seeks to go back, back, and must be stopped from spreading.

Judged:

2

Oliver Canterberry

Columbus, OH

#14 12 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

Sending them back only delays the inevitable. If there are cockroaches destry them don't sweep them to some other place.
True, but rabid raccoons do far less damage in the woods than the city, same deal as the pit bull dogs. Not all Muslims are terrorist but all, or almost all, terrorists are Muslim. In the same way, not all pit bulls kill but the majority of deaths are caused by pit bulls. The Muslim brain cannot handle the modern culture with its freedom of thought and expression which the Koran does not permit.

No Korans taught in school.
No mosques built on our soil.
Conceal carry everywhere to protect against Muslims suddenly going rabid
Deport Muslims who show any sign of terror including all young males.
Ban burka
Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#16 12 hrs ago
Oliver Canterberry wrote:
<quoted text>

True, but rabid raccoons do far less damage in the woods than the city, same deal as the pit bull dogs. Not all Muslims are terrorist but all, or almost all, terrorists are Muslim. In the same way, not all pit bulls kill but the majority of deaths are caused by pit bulls. The Muslim brain cannot handle the modern culture with its freedom of thought and expression which the Koran does not permit.

No Korans taught in school.
No mosques built on our soil.
Conceal carry everywhere to protect against Muslims suddenly going rabid
Deport Muslims who show any sign of terror including all young males.
Ban burka
I see there is someone with a brain problem, but he's not a Muslim.

woof

Judged:

2

White Rabbit

Elyria, OH

#17 8 hrs ago
Oliver Canterberry wrote:
<quoted text>

True, but rabid raccoons do far less damage in the woods than the city, same deal as the pit bull dogs. Not all Muslims are terrorist but all, or almost all, terrorists are Muslim. In the same way, not all pit bulls kill but the majority of deaths are caused by pit bulls. The Muslim brain cannot handle the modern culture with its freedom of thought and expression which the Koran does not permit.

No Korans taught in school.
No mosques built on our soil.
Conceal carry everywhere to protect against Muslims suddenly going rabid
Deport Muslims who show any sign of terror including all young males.
Ban burka
Spot on.
