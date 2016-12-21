Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant students
DELAWARE, Ohio - At least eleven Ohio colleges and universities are standing up for immigrant students who could see their statuses change after President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.Some advocates, lawyers and universities are concerned that Trump could cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has allowed ... (more)
#1 Monday Dec 19
These invaders need shipped back or executed as spies. They are parasites and need eliminated
#2 Monday Dec 19
What is being done to protect American students from these immigrant students? Seems what is happening under Obama should be more important that what might happen under Donald.
“MERRY CHRISTMAS”
Since: Apr 10
12,893
HAPPY NEW YEAR
#3 Monday Dec 19
It's all about the money!
And yes, WHAT ARE THEY DOING TO PROTECT OUR OWN STUDENTS?
There are many profs under scrutiny and a website to prove it.
One is still under investigation at Kent for trying to recruit for Isis. He's also a madman in classes.
Geeze, what takes so long? It's been over a year so far.....
=~{
#4 Monday Dec 19
Tenure, and R.I.N.O.s that don't want that professor removed
“MERRY CHRISTMAS”
Since: Apr 10
12,893
HAPPY NEW YEAR
#5 Monday Dec 19
He does have tenure.
However, I know a higher up at the school and The whole staff are beside themselves....afraid to bring charges probably because of his connection with Isis. It's like being stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Wish it would be over.....
#6 Monday Dec 19
National Guard could drag him out,
#7 Monday Dec 19
Muslims are like ticking time bombs ready to explode and kill at any time.
#8 Monday Dec 19
Send the Muslins back before our children are murdered in cold blood.
#9 Monday Dec 19
To where?
Where do we send you "back" to for the indiscretions for your ancestors?
woof
#12 Monday Dec 19
Sending them back only delays the inevitable. If there are cockroaches destry them don't sweep them to some other place.
#13 12 hrs ago
Africa and Arabia. My ancestors brought modern medicine, technology and Christianity to a backward nation that has elevated the world. Islam seeks to go back, back, and must be stopped from spreading.
#14 12 hrs ago
True, but rabid raccoons do far less damage in the woods than the city, same deal as the pit bull dogs. Not all Muslims are terrorist but all, or almost all, terrorists are Muslim. In the same way, not all pit bulls kill but the majority of deaths are caused by pit bulls. The Muslim brain cannot handle the modern culture with its freedom of thought and expression which the Koran does not permit.
No Korans taught in school.
No mosques built on our soil.
Conceal carry everywhere to protect against Muslims suddenly going rabid
Deport Muslims who show any sign of terror including all young males.
Ban burka
#16 12 hrs ago
I see there is someone with a brain problem, but he's not a Muslim.
woof
#17 8 hrs ago
Spot on.
