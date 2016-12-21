No tenant yet for Buehler's

No tenant yet for Buehler's

Wednesday Dec 21

Buehler Food Markets Inc.'s Delaware location is under contract with a potential buyer but nothing is final, according to its city economic development director.

Delaware, OH

