Mother given three years community control for endangering children

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A Delaware woman was sentenced to three years of community control after she pleaded guilty to an endangering children charge in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.Natasha Moore, 29, appeared in court on Wednesday to be sentenced on one count of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony.

