Gourmet Farm Girl's chili featured at Kroger
A Delaware resident will have one of her signature products on display at a major grocery chain this weekend.The Columbus Kroger division will be sampling Buckeye Chili produced by The Gourmet Farm Girl at 32 locations, spanning from Wheeling, West Virginia, to Lambertville, Michigan, from Dec. 16-19.Deborah Mahon, founder of The Gourmet Farm Girl, ... (more)
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|8 hr
|White Rabbit
|14
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
|Union County Board of DD
|Dec 12
|Bob_Rob
|1
|Angela Bays (Mar '13)
|Dec 1
|Eddie
|5
|no new taxes for schools
|Dec 1
|Russ Martin
|1
