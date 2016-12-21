Fatal Crash on State Route 42 in Delaware County
DELAWARE, OH The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 A.M. on December 14, 2016, on State Route 42, near Mile Post 11, in Brown Township, Delaware County. Scott Michael Wilson, age 37, of Delaware, Ohio, was operating a 2006 Audi A8 northbound on State Route 42. Mr. Wilson failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the east side of the road striking a traffic sign, a tree, and a fence.
#1 Thursday Dec 15
Ten year old A8 could be owned by the Topix wealthy.
#2 Thursday Dec 15
I hope that he was ready for eternity, saved by the Blood of Jesus Christ and that he is with Jesus right now in eternal bliss. In this season, incidents like these make of aware of the need to be ready to leave this earth unexpectedly.
For God so loved the world that He sent his only Begotten Son that through him we could find Eternal Life (paraphrase from memory).
Thoughts and prayers for the family left behind.
#3 Friday Dec 16
God bless your kind words.
