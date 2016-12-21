Fatal Crash on State Route 42 in Dela...

Fatal Crash on State Route 42 in Delaware County

There are 3 comments on the WMFD-TV Mansfield story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Fatal Crash on State Route 42 in Delaware County. In it, WMFD-TV Mansfield reports that:

DELAWARE, OH The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 A.M. on December 14, 2016, on State Route 42, near Mile Post 11, in Brown Township, Delaware County. Scott Michael Wilson, age 37, of Delaware, Ohio, was operating a 2006 Audi A8 northbound on State Route 42. Mr. Wilson failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the east side of the road striking a traffic sign, a tree, and a fence.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Stay Tuned Columbus

Tampa, FL

#1 Thursday Dec 15
Ten year old A8 could be owned by the Topix wealthy.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Oliver Canterrberry

Columbus, OH

#2 Thursday Dec 15
I hope that he was ready for eternity, saved by the Blood of Jesus Christ and that he is with Jesus right now in eternal bliss. In this season, incidents like these make of aware of the need to be ready to leave this earth unexpectedly.

For God so loved the world that He sent his only Begotten Son that through him we could find Eternal Life (paraphrase from memory).

Thoughts and prayers for the family left behind.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Make America safe again

Cleveland, OH

#3 Friday Dec 16
God bless your kind words.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... 8 hr White Rabbit 14
Delaware General Health District - Obesity Dec 19 tubby tobey 4
Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12) Dec 17 john glenn HATER 47
News Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10) Dec 14 Ace 29
Union County Board of DD Dec 12 Bob_Rob 1
Angela Bays (Mar '13) Dec 1 Eddie 5
no new taxes for schools Dec 1 Russ Martin 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC