Education Digest -

Education Digest -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The following Greene County residents are among more 1,600 students who received bachelor's, master's, doctoral, associate and educational specialist degrees during Kent State's 2016 Summer Commencement ceremony. KENT - Kent State University recognizes nearly 370 undergraduate students who have been named to the Dean's List for Summer 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... 8 hr White Rabbit 14
Delaware General Health District - Obesity Dec 19 tubby tobey 4
Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12) Dec 17 john glenn HATER 47
News Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10) Dec 14 Ace 29
Union County Board of DD Dec 12 Bob_Rob 1
Angela Bays (Mar '13) Dec 1 Eddie 5
no new taxes for schools Dec 1 Russ Martin 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC