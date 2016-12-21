Delaware man killed in crash on U.S. 42

A Delaware man was killed in an accident Thursday night on U.S. 42 North.City of Delaware Police report that at approximately 8:42 p.m. Alexander Sosa, of Lehigh Acres, Florida was driving his gold 2007 Freightliner south on U.S. 42 North in the area of the Delaware County Jail when he saw a railroad bridge that he wouldn't be able to pass ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.