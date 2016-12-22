Architect will resurrect long-empty c...

Architect will resurrect long-empty church building

Thursday Dec 22

Architect Dave Kerr admits he felt a little envious after he oversaw the redesign and renovation of a historic church near Grove City for his wife's veterinary practice. Luckily for Kerr, the state of Ohio last week awarded a tax credit that should allow him to set up shop at a historic church of his own in Delaware.

