James A. Johnson, Delavan Township, WI
James A. Johnson, 87, of Delavan Township, passed away on June 29, 2017, at home. Jim was born in Lake Geneva, on August 22, 1929, to Merrill and Ruth Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|208
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC