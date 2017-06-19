Man charged with having child porn
A Whitewater man with a previous child sex offense conviction is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a young child he knows and possessing several child pornography pictures and a video, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. A woman met with Delavan police June 4 to say the cellphone belonging to Michael B. Hoffer, 59, of 1517 Blackhawk Manner, Whitewater, and formerly of Darien, contained several pictures of a young child's private parts, according to the complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|208
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC