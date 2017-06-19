Man charged with having child porn

A Whitewater man with a previous child sex offense conviction is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a young child he knows and possessing several child pornography pictures and a video, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. A woman met with Delavan police June 4 to say the cellphone belonging to Michael B. Hoffer, 59, of 1517 Blackhawk Manner, Whitewater, and formerly of Darien, contained several pictures of a young child's private parts, according to the complaint.

