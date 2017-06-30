High court says 'no' to Delavan man
The state Supreme Court on Thursday agreed with a Walworth County Court decision to deny a Delavan man expungement of a criminal conviction. Lazaro Ozuna, then 17, was charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
