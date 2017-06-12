Get up early for dairy breakfast and farm visit
Besides the scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausages, cheese and even ice cream being served at the 41st annual Walworth County Dairy Breakfast in Elkhorn on June 17, visitors also will get a slice of farm life. Traditionally, dairy breakfast-goers are treated to a look behind the scenes of a local host family farm.
