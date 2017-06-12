Elkhorn woman dies after town of LaGrange car crash

An Elkhorn woman died Monday morning in a town of LaGrange car crash that injured two others, according to a Walworth County Sheriff's Office news release. At about 6:17 a.m., a car driven by Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway H and Territorial Road and struck a vehicle where Nancy Sanchez-Castillo, 39, was the front seat passenger, according to the release.

