Elkhorn woman dies after town of LaGrange car crash
An Elkhorn woman died Monday morning in a town of LaGrange car crash that injured two others, according to a Walworth County Sheriff's Office news release. At about 6:17 a.m., a car driven by Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway H and Territorial Road and struck a vehicle where Nancy Sanchez-Castillo, 39, was the front seat passenger, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|4 hr
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|208
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May 16
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC