Delavan man pleads not guilty to prostituting 15-year-old girl to others

A Delavan man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Walworth County Court to charges he prostituted a then-15-year-old girl to others and also filmed his sex acts with the girl. Octavion L. Keith, 21, of 2308 Prairie View Drive pleaded not guilty to accusations he trafficked a girl who moved to Delavan from the Chicago area last fall, according to the criminal complaint.

