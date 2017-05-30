Delavan man pleads not guilty to prostituting 15-year-old girl to others
A Delavan man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Walworth County Court to charges he prostituted a then-15-year-old girl to others and also filmed his sex acts with the girl. Octavion L. Keith, 21, of 2308 Prairie View Drive pleaded not guilty to accusations he trafficked a girl who moved to Delavan from the Chicago area last fall, according to the criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
