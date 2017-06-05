Several injured in Thursday's multipl...

Several injured in Thursday's multiple-vehicle crash

Friday May 26 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Several people were transported to area hospitals after a four-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Thursday at Highway 59 and Pioneer Road in the town of Lima, officials said. The crash happened after Hailey M. Beles, 18, of Delavan drove her vehicle over the centerline.

