Several injured in Thursday's multiple-vehicle crash
Several people were transported to area hospitals after a four-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Thursday at Highway 59 and Pioneer Road in the town of Lima, officials said. The crash happened after Hailey M. Beles, 18, of Delavan drove her vehicle over the centerline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|208
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May 16
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC