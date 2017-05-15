Rep. Ryan plans local stops Friday
Ryan's office announced Wednesday that the speaker of the House and 1st District representative will visit Badger High School and tour Prestige Paints in nearby Delavan. The "Q&A" with students is set for 1:25 p.m. Friday, May at the high school, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.
