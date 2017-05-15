Rep. Ryan plans local stops Friday

Rep. Ryan plans local stops Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Ryan's office announced Wednesday that the speaker of the House and 1st District representative will visit Badger High School and tour Prestige Paints in nearby Delavan. The "Q&A" with students is set for 1:25 p.m. Friday, May at the high school, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delavan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) 16 hr Itsjustme 8
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
See all Delavan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delavan Forum Now

Delavan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delavan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Delavan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,772 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC