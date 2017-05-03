Nellie Johanna Jeninga, Delavan, WI
Nellie Johanna Jeninga, age 81, of Delavan, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Heerlen, Netherlands on December 9, 1935 to Willem and Lina Kalma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC