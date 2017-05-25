Harold Nieuwenhuis, Delavan, WI
Harold Nieuwenhuis, age 88, of Delavan, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born in Chicago on July 6, 1928 to Peter and Sadie Nieuwenhuis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
