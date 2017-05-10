Donna Ann Rice, Delavan, WI
Donna Ann Rice died peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 6, 2017, after being lovingly cared for by her family. Donna was welcomed into heaven after spending her life on heaven's front porch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
