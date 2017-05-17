Complaint: Man threatened witness

Complaint: Man threatened witness

A Delavan man charged with burglary is accused of intimidating a witness after prosecutors say he sent a threatening cellphone picture to a woman charged in the same incident, according to a criminal complaint. Jimmy D. Conrad, 31, of N6546 Forest Place, sent Christine Brandemuehl, 49, a cellphone picture of his hand choking her cat, according to the complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

