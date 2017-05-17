Complaint: Man threatened witness
A Delavan man charged with burglary is accused of intimidating a witness after prosecutors say he sent a threatening cellphone picture to a woman charged in the same incident, according to a criminal complaint. Jimmy D. Conrad, 31, of N6546 Forest Place, sent Christine Brandemuehl, 49, a cellphone picture of his hand choking her cat, according to the complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC