Complaint: Man threatened witness

A Delavan man charged with burglary is accused of intimidating a witness after prosecutors say he sent a threatening cellphone picture to a woman charged in the same incident, according to a criminal complaint. Jimmy D. Conrad, 31, of N6546 Forest Place, sent Christine Brandemuehl, 49, a cellphone picture of his hand choking her cat, according to the complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

