Classroom calling: Longtime teacher cherishes connection with students
Eighth-grade teacher Deb Amici is in her 30th year at St. Andrew School in Delavan, and 2017 marks her 39th year as a Catholic school teacher. A Catholic school alumna, Amici was inspired by her sixth-grade teacher -- who also was her aunt -- to become an educator.
