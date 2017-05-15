Classroom calling: Longtime teacher c...

Classroom calling: Longtime teacher cherishes connection with students

Eighth-grade teacher Deb Amici is in her 30th year at St. Andrew School in Delavan, and 2017 marks her 39th year as a Catholic school teacher. A Catholic school alumna, Amici was inspired by her sixth-grade teacher -- who also was her aunt -- to become an educator.

