Walworth County Court listings for April 15, 2017
PATRICK D. SCHRAMSKI , 55, of 3469 N. Shore Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install, five days jail with Huber, $150. --ANDERSON E. SANCHEZ , 49, of 612 E. High St., upper, Milton, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 15 days jail with Huber, $150.
