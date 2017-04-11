Public Record for April 11, 2017

Public Record for April 11, 2017

Monday Apr 10

TYLER J. DUTCHER, 20, of 339 N. Chatham St., Janesville, was charged with one count of substantial battery. He also is charged with disorderly conduct.

