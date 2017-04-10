Teen charged with making bomb

A town of Delavan teen is charged with making a bomb, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. On March 26, town of Delavan police responded to the home of Anthony J. Miller, 17, at 3681 Highway 67, when they called in the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad to discharge an improvised explosive device made using household products in a milk jug, according to the complaint.

