Silver Alert issued for elderly Walworth Co. man
Vito Episcopo was last seen Monday evening around 5:30, in Delavan, driving a white 2015 Ford Escape with Wisconsin plates of 116-MWW. Mr. Episcopo stands 5'10" and is 240 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC