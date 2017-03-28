Silver Alert issued for elderly Walwo...

Silver Alert issued for elderly Walworth Co. man

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WKOW-TV

Vito Episcopo was last seen Monday evening around 5:30, in Delavan, driving a white 2015 Ford Escape with Wisconsin plates of 116-MWW. Mr. Episcopo stands 5'10" and is 240 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delavan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
See all Delavan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delavan Forum Now

Delavan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delavan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Delavan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,402 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC