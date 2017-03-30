Public record for March 30, 2017

Public record for March 30, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A man told police someone stole nearly $7,000 worth of items, including electronics, a statue, cash and a knife from his bedroom. - INTERSECTION OF MILWAUKEE STREET AND RANDALL AVENUE , Janesville, at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday at a red light when an older model maroon pickup truck rear ended a car driven by Carol M. Dulin, 60, of Janesville, and fled the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delavan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
See all Delavan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delavan Forum Now

Delavan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delavan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Delavan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC