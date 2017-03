Public Record for March 22, 2017

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

MICHAEL A. POLLOCK , 34, of 358 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday at 1937 Alden Road, Apt. D, Janesville, on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, probation violation, battery and disorderly conduct.

