Kathleen Ann Kellogg, Elkhorn, WI

Kathleen Ann Kellogg; 85, of Elkhorn, WI died Tuesday March 7, 2017 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. She was born April 28, 1931 in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of the late Phillip H. and Evelyn Paschke.

