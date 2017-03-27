Full steam ahead: Delavan Train Show set for this weekend

Adults and children alike find plenty to get excited about during the Delavan Train Show, which takes place this weekend in downtown Delavan. When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 12. DELAVAN - The annual Delavan Train Show is making a return downtown Saturday and Sunday, and organizers expect guests to have their hands full with a number of new activities.

