Delavan, WI, Gets Unique Pumper/Tanker with Aerial Device

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: FireHouse.com

The Delavan, WI, Fire Department has purchased a unique apparatus, a pumper/tanker with a 65-foot Snozzle on board built by Pierce. It is built on a Pierce Quantum cab and chassis powered by a Detroit Diesel DD13 500-hp engine and an Allison 4000EVS transmission.

Delavan, WI

