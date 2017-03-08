Delavan, WI, Gets Unique Pumper/Tanker with Aerial Device
The Delavan, WI, Fire Department has purchased a unique apparatus, a pumper/tanker with a 65-foot Snozzle on board built by Pierce. It is built on a Pierce Quantum cab and chassis powered by a Detroit Diesel DD13 500-hp engine and an Allison 4000EVS transmission.
