The people behind the places
John McGivern and crew prepare for filming in downtown Delavan last summer. The Delavan episode of "Around the Corner with John McGivern" airs on Milwaukee Public Television on Thursday, Feb. 16. A free preview party featuring the show is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan.
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
