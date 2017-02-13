New Motovid.com Z125 Cup Series Sched...

New Motovid.com Z125 Cup Series Scheduled At The Milwaukee Mile

Motovid.com unveils a new program in 2017, exclusively for mini motorcycles; the Z125 Cup Series brought to you by Southeast Sales - Kawasaki with 4 summer dates at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Motovid.com & Southeast Sales - Kawasaki are proud to offer a new riding experience exclusively for minis, the Z125 Cup Series @ The Milwaukee Mile this summer.

