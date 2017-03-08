Life Fitness builds $11 million expan...

Life Fitness builds $11 million expansion in Owatonna

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Star Tribune

Fitness equipment maker Life Fitness has begun hiring 100 new workers after an $11 million expansion of its factory in Owatonna. The construction project added 150,000 square feet to the existing 340,000-square-foot plant that makes 200 commercial fitness products, including strength machines and its well known Cybex Arc Trainer.

