Life Fitness builds $11 million expansion in Owatonna
Fitness equipment maker Life Fitness has begun hiring 100 new workers after an $11 million expansion of its factory in Owatonna. The construction project added 150,000 square feet to the existing 340,000-square-foot plant that makes 200 commercial fitness products, including strength machines and its well known Cybex Arc Trainer.
