Katharine Jacobsen, Delavan, WI

Katharine Jacobsen, Delavan, WI

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Katharine Jacobsen, age 85, of Delavan passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at her home in Delavan. She was born May 15, 1931, in Chicago to Elmer and Harriet Stevens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delavan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
school board members overstepping Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
Male chihuahua to breed (Feb '16) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 2
See all Delavan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delavan Forum Now

Delavan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delavan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Delavan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC