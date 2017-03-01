Delavan featured on popular road-tripping PBS show

Delavan Mayor Mel Nieuwenhuis knew he only had 30 seconds in front of the camera to make a good impression of his city. Nieuwenhuis was among the Delavan residents filmed last summer for an episode of the Milwaukee Public Television program, "Around the Corner with John McGivern," which will be broadcast Thursday, Feb. 16. The show, now in its sixth season, profiles communities around the state with a visit by the Emmy-winning actor, writer and Milwaukee native McGivern.

