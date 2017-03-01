Delavan featured on popular road-trip...

Delavan featured on popular road-tripping PBS show

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: CSI Media

Delavan Mayor Mel Nieuwenhuis knew he only had 30 seconds in front of the camera to make a good impression of his city. Nieuwenhuis was among the Delavan residents filmed last summer for an episode of the Milwaukee Public Television program, "Around the Corner with John McGivern," which will be broadcast Thursday, Feb. 16. The show, now in its sixth season, profiles communities around the state with a visit by the Emmy-winning actor, writer and Milwaukee native McGivern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delavan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
See all Delavan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delavan Forum Now

Delavan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delavan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Delavan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC