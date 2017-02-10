Anetta O. Danz, Delavan, WI
Anetta O. Danz passed on February 2, 2017 at the age of 95. She was born June 22, 1921 in the Town of Berry, grew up near Marxville on a dairy farm with four brothers, lived through the Great Depression, married a local man Harland Danz in 1942, and traveled with him throughout the U.S. during his early Army years. When WWII was declared and Harland went to Europe, she worked to support the cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Male chihuahua to breed (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC