Anetta O. Danz, Delavan, WI

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Anetta O. Danz passed on February 2, 2017 at the age of 95. She was born June 22, 1921 in the Town of Berry, grew up near Marxville on a dairy farm with four brothers, lived through the Great Depression, married a local man Harland Danz in 1942, and traveled with him throughout the U.S. during his early Army years. When WWII was declared and Harland went to Europe, she worked to support the cause.

