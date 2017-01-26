Woman pleads not guilty to buying meth ingredients for Elkhorn man
A woman pleaded not guilty in Walworth County Court to buying ingredients to make methamphetamine for an Elkhorn man who is charged with making the drug. Christine L. Brandemuehl, 49, of N6546 Forest Place, Delavan, is charged with possessions of methamphetamine, possession of materials for manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs in addition to two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
