Gallaudet President Navigates From World Of Hearing To Sound Leadership Of The Deaf
Gallaudet University President Roberta Cordano speaks using American Sign Language in her office in Washington, D.C. She is the first Deaf woman president at the university. In its 152-year history, Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. never had a deaf female president - until a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Crystal Procknow (Mar '16)
|Jan 17
|Loving her
|5
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC