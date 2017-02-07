Death notices for Jan. 28, 2017
Everrett D. Bowman , 89, Delavan, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Calvary Community Church, Williams Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Male chihuahua to breed (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC