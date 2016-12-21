Public Record for Dec. 20, 2016

Public Record for Dec. 20, 2016

Monday Dec 19

NICOLE M. OSGOOD, 33, of 4392 Ringold St., Janesville, at 1:09 a.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of physical abuse of a child, battery to two police officers, threatening police officers, resisting an officer, child neglect and disorderly conduct. She is accused of grabbing a child she knows and causing a minor head wound to a man she knows.

