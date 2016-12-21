Mary Louise Cook, Naples, FL/Rockford...

Mary Louise Cook, Naples, FL/Rockford, IL/Lake Delavan, WI

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Mary Louise Cook, age 83, of Naples, FL/Rockford, IL/Lake Delavan, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Avow Hospice in Naples. She was born March 15, 1933 in Fairbanks, PA to George and Florence Loughry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delavan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
school board members overstepping Dec 11 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 207
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
TDS Outage again.... Oct '16 limk 1
Male chihuahua to breed (Feb '16) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 2
See all Delavan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delavan Forum Now

Delavan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delavan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Delavan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,302

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC