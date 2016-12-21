Mary Louise Cook, Naples, FL/Rockford, IL/Lake Delavan, WI
Mary Louise Cook, age 83, of Naples, FL/Rockford, IL/Lake Delavan, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Avow Hospice in Naples. She was born March 15, 1933 in Fairbanks, PA to George and Florence Loughry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
|Male chihuahua to breed (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC