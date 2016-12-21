Darien town, village to restructure EMS program

The Darien town and village boards agreed Wednesday to a resolution to dissolve the joint Darien EMS program and re-... DARIEN - The Darien town and village boards agreed Wednesday to a resolution to dissolve the joint Darien EMS program and re-establish it as part of the fire department. The change will go into effect Dec. 31. While the structure of the EMS and fire departments will change, Darien Fire Chief Justin Schuenke said he doesn't anticipate any changes to the day-to-day operations.

