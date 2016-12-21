Christopher J. Weber, Milwaukee, WI

Christopher J. Weber, Milwaukee, WI

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Christopher J. Weber, 27, of Milwaukee passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Milwaukee. He was born on July 3, 1989 in Seoul, South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delavan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
school board members overstepping Dec 11 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov 22 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 207
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
TDS Outage again.... Oct '16 limk 1
Male chihuahua to breed (Feb '16) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 2
See all Delavan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delavan Forum Now

Delavan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delavan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Delavan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC