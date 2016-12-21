a Motovid.com Releases 2017 All Levels Track Days And Performance Riding Clinic Schedule

Motovid.com is please to announce its 2017 All Levels Track Days & Performance Riding Clinics schedule. Highlights include the return of Jason Pridmore's JP43 Training with a NEW 2 Day Camp format offered in July and a very special, extremely limited opportunity to work one on one with JP during select events alongside Sport Riding 101 for riders interested in getting into track days and performance riding.

