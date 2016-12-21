William "Curly" Ostrander, Sharon, WI
William "Curly" C. Ostrander, 68, of Sharon, WI, died Friday November 25, 2016 at his residence. Curly was born December 20, 1947 in Bancroft, WI, the son of William C .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delavan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov 22
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
|Male chihuahua to breed (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delavan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC