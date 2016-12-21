Police say woman cut boyfriend

Police arrested a woman suspected of cutting her boyfriend's arm with a knife during an argument early Thanksgiving morning, according to a Town of Delavan Police Department news release. Police responded to the 9000 block of Dusk Drive in the town of Delavan at about 3:12 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man bleeding from his arm, according to the release.

